epaselect epa08714746 A traveler carries their luggage at Terminal 4 of Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas international airport, Spain, 02 October 2020. Foreign tourism dropped by 76 percent in Spain last August to reach 2.4 million of tourists, compared with 10,1 million tourists that visited the country in the same period of 2019, due to coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO