FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, center, smiles following his meeting with Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara in Jakarta, Indonesia. A Russian court has ordered the blocking of a popular messaging app following a demand by authorities that it share encryption data with them. The Moscow court ruled on Friday, April 13, 2018 that Telegram will be blocked in Russia until it hands over the keys.,Image: 577623949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FILE PHOTO TAKEN ON TUESDAY, AUG. 1, 2017, Model Release: no, Pictured: Pavel Durov