Alte 80.000 de persoane, vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

epa09006575 A nurse prepares to administer the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Municipal Hospital in Sosnowiec, southern Poland, 12 February 2021. Poland received 141,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 82,000 Moderna vaccines on 11 February. The Moderna vaccine is earmarked for the general population while the AstraZeneca shots are for teachers, who start to be vaccinated from 12 February. EPA-EFE/Andrzej Grygiel POLAND OUT