epa09152687 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate from Moscow, Russia, 22 April 2021. The meeting is intended to underline the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November 2021. Around 40 international leaders attend the summit. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL