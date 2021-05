epa09193798 A Pakistani barber wears a face mask as he trims beard of a customer for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival, the celebrations marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid a smart lockdown, due to new government instruction to control the spread of the coronavirus across the country, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 12 May 2021. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB