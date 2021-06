Romanian girl Alexandra (R), receives a vaccination diploma shortly after being immunized by the head of the Romanian Anti-COVID Vaccination Authority, military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita (L), at a Covid-19 Children Vaccination center organized in World of Children park, in Bucharest, Romania, 02 June 2021. Starting from 02 June, Romanian children over the age of 12 can be vaccinated in the same way as adult persons, requiring the informed consent of both parents. The vaccination procedure used is the same as for adults, the vaccine authorized for children being Comirnaty produced by BioNTech Phizer. Children over 12 years of age can be vaccinated both in special centers and in any other authorized vaccination center, with or without an appointment. EPA-EFE/,Image: 613912294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia