Rescue personnel help injured passengers at KLCC station after an accident involving Kuala Lumpur Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 24 May 2021. More than 230 people were injured after two LRT trains collided in a tunnel in Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/ MALAYSIA OUT,Image: 612471576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: MALAYSIA OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia