epa08825807 People wait in a long to pick up free thanksgiving food being distributed by the Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Academy in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 17 November 2020. As a result of economic turndown associated with the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity for people around the United States has doubled, and tripled for families with children, according to a June study by the Institute for Policy Research (IPR) at Northwestern University. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE