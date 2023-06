Peste 60 de mii de arme predate de sârbi, la o lună după cele două atacuri. Cercetător în politici de securitate: „Este greu să afli numărul lor total”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (C) looks at weapons confiscated in the latest government disarmament action at a police depot near Smederevo, some 40km south of the capital Belgrade, on May 14, 2023, following back-to-back mass shootings in the Balkan country two weeks ago. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on May 14, 2023 that around 13,500 weapons and mine-explosive devices had been collected, of which around 1,750 were hand grenades, bombs and mortars. Serbia has the highest level of gun ownership in Europe, with roughly 39 out of 100 people owning firearms, according to the Small Arms Survey research group.,Image: 775804054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no