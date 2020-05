epa08390180 Gravediggers work in a collective burial in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery while family members mourn their loved ones, in the city of Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, 28 April 2020. The number of burials per day in the capital of Amazonas does not drop below 120 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led the local government to order the opening of mass graves. The city's funeral system is at risk as coffins have begun to become scarce. EPA-EFE/RAPHAEL ALVES