epa03469576 US pianist Leon Fleisher gives a master class at the Robert Schumann Conservatory in Duessedorf, Germany, 13 November 2012. The star pianist born in 1928 in San Franscico was a pupil of famed German pianist Artur Schnabel. He was the first American to win the prestigious 'Concours International Reine Elisabeth' in Brussels in 1952. EPA/HORST OSSINGER