epa08424964 A cat that remains in the Animal Care unit of the District Institute for Animal Protection and Welfare, in Bogota, Colombia, 15 May 2020. Many animals are being abandoned in Colombia during quarantine due to coronavirus. Although there is no official figure due to the impossibility of registering them, the authorities estimate that in Bogota alone there are between 800,000 and one million abandoned domestic animals. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda