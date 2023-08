In this photo released by Belarus' Defense Ministry on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Belarusian soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) attend the weeklong maneuvers with mercenary fighter from Wagner private military company, that will be conducted at a firing range near the border city of Brest, Belarus. Mercenaries from Russia's military company Wagner have launched joint drills with the Belarusian military near the border with Poland following their relocation to Belarus after their short-lived rebellion.,Image: 790592098, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY BELARUS' DEFENSE MINISTRY MANDATORY CREDIT., Model Release: no