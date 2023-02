29 July 2019, Thuringia, Waltershausen: A new police patrol car from Volkswagen is standing next to an older Opel Corsa (r) stiff car at a press event to present a new concept for the contact area service. Photo: Jens-Ulrich Koch/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa,Image: 461305010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no