epa08396063 Police detain a demonstrator at Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz square during a so-called 'Hygiene-Demo' on May Day in the district Mitte in Berlin, Germany, 01 May 2020. Labour Day, or May Day, is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for labourers rights. This year, May Day takes place under the influence of the pandemic crisis of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN