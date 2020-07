6247976 23.05.2020 Police officers behind a cordon at the Alfa-Bank branch in the center of Moscow, where it is reported that an unknown person is holding several people hostage, and threatening to blow up the branch. Six people are believed to be held hostage by a criminal in a bank in the center of Moscow, and law enforcement officers have significantly expanded the cordon area around the bank building. Earlier in the day, emergency services said that the law enforcement officers were conducting negotiations with the suggested hostage taker in the bank at Zemlyanoy Val St., 41, in central Moscow. Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Sputnik