KRAKOW, POLAND - OCTOBER 14: People wear protective face masks, as a measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as they shop in an outdoor market in Krakow, Poland on October 14, 2020. Poland is now facing a second wave of COVID-19 infection and today reached 6526 cases, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. The government adopted a “zone policy” where mandatory protective face mask and other measures apply on the yellow and red zones from October 10. Omar Marques / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM