epa08472179 Secondary school students before a final graduation (Matura) exams at a general education liceum during the coronavirus pandemic in Gorzow Wielkopolski, western Poland, 08 June 2020. Amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, primary and secondary school final exams have been rescheduled. Secondary school final graduation (Matura) exams required to enter university-level education starting on 08 June and continue till the end of June, solely in a written form. EPA-EFE/Lech Muszynski POLAND OUT