A ship is loaded with rapeseeds at "COMVEX" grain terminal in Constanta harbor, Romania on July 31, 2023. Since the beginning of the war in neighbouring Ukraine, Constanta, the largest port for cereals in Europe, has been on a race to adapt to the growing influx of Ukrainian grain. In this year's first six month, it registered a traffic of 7.5 million tons of Ukrainian grain compared to 8.7 million tons for all of last year. Romania and four other EU members have asked for the extension of the ban on the domestic sale of Ukrainian grain products, currently set to expire on September 15.,Image: 793538957, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: To go with AFP story "Romania Black Sea port key for Ukraine grain exports" by Ani SANDU / Profimedia Images