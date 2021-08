Polonia va construi un gard la frontiera cu Belarus pentru a-i opri pe migranţi

Border guards are seen guarding the Afghan refugees at the Polish and Belarusian border. The growing number of people trying to cross into Poland is turning migration into a domestic political issue in Poland. In a border village Usnarz Gorny there is a stand-off between Belarusian and Polish border guards with more than 30 Afghan refugees stuck in the middle. The refugees stuck there since almost two weeks as they are not allowed to enter Poland or return to Belarus. Poland has deployed hundreds of troops along its border with Belarus to stop the arrival of migrants seeking to enter the country, also Poland builds a barbed-wire Border Fence against migrants coming from the Belarusian side.,Image: 628019351, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia