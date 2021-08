epa08264417 Greek soldiers repair holes at the fence of the Greek-Turkish border as refugees and migrants gathered near the Kastanies border gate in an attempt to enter Greece, 02 March 2020. Thousands of refugees and migrants are gathering on the Turkish side of the border with Greece with the intent to cross into the European Union following the Turkish government's decision to loosen controls on migrant flows after the death of 33 Turkish soldiers killed in an attack in Idlib, Syria on 27 February. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS