Kiril Petkov (C), Bulgaria's former interim Minister of Economy and co-founder of "We Continue the Change" party, hugs a supporter during an election rally in the city of Kyustendil on November 9, 2021. Still unknown to the public six months ago, two Harvard graduates have seen their profiles rise to have a stab at power in weekend elections in Bulgaria. Their goal is to wipe out decades of corruption if they can cobble together a coalition after parliamentary elections, the third this year for the Balkan country of seven million people.