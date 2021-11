Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria's former interim Minister of Economy hugs Asen Vassilev, former interim Minister of Finance after the end of the elections in Sofia on November 14, 2021. We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, garnered 23 percent of the vote, just below nearly 25 percent for three-time premier Boyko Borisov's GERB, exit polls showed.,Image: 643138745, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia