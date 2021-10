Militarul din spatele campaniei de vaccinare de succes a Portugaliei. „E una cele mai populare și respectate figuri din țară”

Vice-Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo fits-bumps with people during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Seixal, outskirts of Lisbon, on September 11, 2021. Portugal, Europe leader in vaccination against Covid-19, owes much of this success to a soldier in work uniform, Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, who became the standard-bearer for this national campaign to fight the pandemic.,Image: 631993348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AN AFP STORY BY LEVI FERNANDES, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia