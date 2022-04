A group of the 263 refugees, mostly Ukrainian refugees, leave the plane after a flight organized by Ukrainian Refugees UAPT, with the support of EuroAtlantic Airways, Galp, and by the President of the Republic, at Figo Maduro airport in Lisbon, 10 March 2022. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) figures, more than two million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES