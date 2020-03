Ferrari Press Agency Bond 1 Ref 11426 19/02/20 See Ferrari text Picture must credit: Royal Mail Here’s a set of stamps with a licence to thrill for collectors – honouring fictional superspy James Bond.And just like an 007 gadget, the stamps have special hidden features which only reveal themselves under a UV light.The 10 new stamps being issued to celebrate the James Bond film franchise and the release of the 25th Bond film, No Time To Die which releases in cinemas in April. The stamps , issued by the UK’s Royal Mail, take inspiration from six key James Bond films across the decades, with the designs a stylistic tribute to the opening titles from each film.James Bond is depicted in the following films: Casino Royale (Daniel Craig, 2006); GoldenEye (Pierce Brosnan, 1995); The Living Daylights (Timothy Dalton, 1987); Live And Let Die (Roger Moore, 1973); On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (George Lazenby, 1969); and Goldfinger (Sean Connery, 1964).A further four stamps celebrate some of gadget creating Q Branch’s most iconic vehicles and the films they appear in: the Lotus Esprit S1 Submarine from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977); Little Nellie, the autogyro from You Only Live Twice (1967); the Bell-Textron Jet Pack from Thunderball (1965); and the Aston Martin DB5, as seen in Skyfall (2012).Each of the four stamps in the Q Branch Miniature Sheet includes hidden features - a detailed specification of each vehicle - that can only be revealed with the use of a UV light. OPS: One of the stamps in the collection.Daniel Craig in Casino Royale Picture supplied by Ferrari