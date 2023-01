DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 19:European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Serbian President Aleksander Vucic, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama attend a session titled; 'Widening Europe's Horizons' within the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2023. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency.