epa10187404 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, 16 September 2022. The SCO is an international alliance founded in 2001 in Shanghai and composed of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI BOBYLEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT