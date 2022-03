epa09782181 Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for an emergency European Union (EU) summit on the situation in Ukraine at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2022. A special meeting of the European Council was urgently convened to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Ahead of the summit, EU leaders issued a joint statement in which they 'condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine.' EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL