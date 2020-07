epa08562309 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during the presentation of the new government initiative known as 'Digital Plan 2025' at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, 23 July 2020. Spain aims to be one of the world's top 20 countries in the Networked Readiness Index (NRI) and secure one of the top seven spots in the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) by the year 2025. According to estimates by the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE), reaching these ambitious digitalization goals could imply an extra 3.2-percent boost to the country's GDP and the creation of up to 250,000 new jobs. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO