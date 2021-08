epa09425638 A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential office shows President Tsai Ing-wen (C) receiving a jab of COVID-19 vaccine produced by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp., a domestically produced vaccine, at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, 23 August 2021. Tsai was one of the first Taiwanese to receive the domestically produced vaccine, but the rollout faced criticism from the opposition Kuomintang. EPA-EFE/MAKOTO LIN / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES