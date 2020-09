Președintele Chinei i-a premiat pe eroii luptei împotriva COVID-19, dar l-a omis pe medicul care a dezvăluit existența virusului. Decizia a provocat furie

epa08653656 Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Zhong Nanshan, recipient of the Medal of the Republic after a meeting commending role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 08 September 2020. The ceremony is held to honour people who were involved in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus. EPA-EFE/WU HONG