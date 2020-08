epa08460552 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the Palacio do Alvorada, headquarters of the presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, 02 June 2020. Judge Celso de Mello, dean of the Brazilian Supreme Court, has filed a request to apprehend Jair Bolsonaro's phone, as the president is being investigated for alleged illegal interference with the Federal Police. De Mello alerted the President to the danger of not complying with court orders. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES