epa09146773 (FILE) - Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno speaks during his meeting with the Israeli President (not pictured) at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 25 November 2018 (reissued 20 April 2021). Chad's President Idriss Deby died of injuries suffered in clashes with rebels in the country's north, an army spokesperson announced on state television on 20 April 2021. Deby has been in power since 1990 and was re-elected for a sixth term in the 11 April 2021 elections. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN