epa08333366 A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaking during a nationwide address inside Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, on 30 March 2020 (issued on 31 March 2020). Duterte announced on 30 March a 200-billion Philippine Peso (3.9 billion US dollar) economic aid package to assist informal sector workers and people whose income has dried up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/KING RODRIGUEZ/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES