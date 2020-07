epa08507311 (FILE) - President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (C) visits a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Recak massacre, in the village of Recak, Kosovo, 10 December 2019 (reissued 24 June 2020). According to reports, The Specialist Prosecutor's Office (SPO) filed a ten-count Indictment with the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) for the Court's consideration, charging Hashim Thaci, with a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture. The Indictment is only an accusation. It is the result of a lengthy investigation and reflects the SPO's determination that it can prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ