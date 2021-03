epa09019238 The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, shows a mask during a press conference at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 February 2021. Maduro said that the immunization of health personnel against covid-19 will begin on 18 February, following the arrival of the first 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on 13 February. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez