epa08042646 A man sits outside the United States Courthouse on the frist day of trail between Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and British diver Vernon Unsworth in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 December 2019. Unsworth has taken Musk to court on the grounds of defamation after Musk accused him of being a pedophile during the rescue of 13 people from a flooded Thai cave in July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA