A rocket company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has revealed the first images of its reusable passenger capsule, due to take tourists to space next year.Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule features a roomy interior includes seats for six travellers, who will be treated to views from what is being hailed as the "largest windows in space".The capsule offers 530 cubic feet / 15 cubic metres of room.The include reclining black seats with blue piping, and seats emblazoned with the Blue Origin feather logo.New Shepard is a reusable capsule aimed at taking tourists to the edge of space, where they can float around weightless for a few minutes. Each launch will rocket a handful of wealthy tourists more than 62 miles / 100 kilometers above Earth for an 11-minute flightNear the top of a high arc, the rocket will detach from the space capsule, which will fall toward the ground — granting passengers about four minutes of weightlessness and letting them take in an incredible viewBlue Origin is planning to take its first paying customers into space by 2018.Bezos sais ion statement: "Every seat's a window seat, the largest windows ever in space."He added:"Our New Shepard flight test program is focused on demonstrating the performance and robustness of the system,."In parallel, we've been designing the capsule interior with an eye toward precision engineering, safety, and comfort."The large window is made of multiple layers of fracture-tough materials.Minimising distortion and reflection, the windows transmit 92 per cent of visible light giving them visibility 'as good as glass', according to Blue Origin.The Blue Origin feather logo features embossed on the seats.It was chosen because the feather is a symbol of " flight with grace and power."The system consists of a pressurised capsule on top of a reusable booster rocket.