A photographer snapped a meteor soaring above a mountain - capturing the magical image using long exposure. See SWNS story SWSCmeteor. The stunning photograph was taken at Ben Lomond, in the Scottish Highlands, showing green airglow which resembles the Aurora Borealis. Dad-of-one Kennylee Murray, 32, took his son Leo, 12, to watch a meteor shower. He knew there would be less light pollution away from the west side of Loch Lomond, and parked in a layby so they could watch, on December 12. Kenny, from Renton, West Dunbartonshire, used a 20-second exposure on his Nikon D850 camera, with f/2.8 and ISO 5000 to capture the meteor shower. Leo was so excited by the shooting star he was shouting with excitement as he described it to his dad.