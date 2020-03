epa04659261 A Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance carrying a British military health worker from Sierra Leone arrives at the Royal Free hospital in north London, England, 12 March 2015. The Royal Free London state that the British military healthcare worker who has tested positive for the Ebola virus will be treated in the high level isolation unit (HLIU) at the Royal Free Hospital. Two further healthcare workers returning from Sierra Leone will also be assessed at the Royal Free Hospital. A plane believed to be carrying a British military healthcare worker who tested positive for Ebola has landed in the UK and has been taken to the Royal Free in north London. EPA/ANDY RAIN