London, UNITED KINGDOM - *STOCK IMAGES* Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announces. *PICTURES TAKEN ON THE 02/06/2022* Members of the Royal Family attend Trooping the Colour in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Year, at Buckingham Palace, London, UK *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*,Image: 720705325, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, UNITED KINGDOM, Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen, Queen Elizabeth