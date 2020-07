epa07933271 Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and her betrothed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of the Prince Napoleon Countess Arco-Zinneberg at the Saint-Louis-des-Invalides cathedral at the Invalides National Hotel in Paris, France, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON