epa08331640 (FILE) - Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales (front) and Camilla, Duke and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Cabinet Office in Whitehall in London, Britain, 13 February 2020 (reissued 30 March 2020). According to reports on 30 March 2020, Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales who was tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, has ended his seven day self isolation after first consulting his doctor. The Clarens House had earlier informed that the Prince had mild symptomps and has been working from home so far. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL