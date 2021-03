Photo Must Be Credited ©Alpha Press 073074 17/11/2020 In this handout image released on November 19, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at their homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary, on November 17, 2020 in Windsor, Berkshire. *** No UK Rights Until 28 Days from Picture Shot Date *** (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. The photograph shall not be used after 4th December 2020, without prior permission from Royal Communications. After that date the image MUST be removed from your archive and no further licensing can be made. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.)