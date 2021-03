June 10, 2020, Pune, INDIA: 10 June 2020 - PUNE , India..Adar Poonawalla , CEO - Serum Institute Of India at his Office in Pune...Hopes for an early mass produced covid vaccine rise as Serum Institute of India (SII) begins phase 2 human clinical trials of the Oxford COVID vaccine at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital and Medical College in Pune on Aug 26 2020. .SII has tied up with Oxford college , Pharma majors Astrazeneca of UK and Novavax of USA to manufacture their Covid vaccine at itÕs facility in Pune. It will be the largest covid vaccine manufacturing facility in the world. (Credit Image: © Subhash Sharma/ZUMA Wire)