OUREM, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 5: Pope Francis waves to pilgrims at Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, in Fatima on August 5, 2023 in Ourem, Portugal. For the second time of his pontificate, Pope Francis makes a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima - on the sidelines of World Youth Day events in Lisbon. Zed Jameson / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM