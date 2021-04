Procesul 'Ndrangheta: Cum au spălat mafioții italieni miliarde de euro în Marea Britanie, după ce banii ar fi trecut și prin România

epa08934832 A general view inside a call center that has been turned into a 'bunker', as the biggest ever trial into Italy's most powerful mafia, the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta, is underway, at an the industrial area of Lamezia Terme, Calabria region, southern Italy, 13 January 2021. The trial investigates into the activities of the 'Ndrangheta clans in Vibo Valentia and their links to the political, institutional and rogue Masonic worlds controlling all aspects of local life in Calabria. It is the biggest mafia trial in Italy since the so-called 'maxi-trial' of Cosa Nostra in Sicily in the late 80s and early 90s. The trial, which is expected to last around three years, has over 300 defendants who are facing over 400 charges. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE MONTEVERDE