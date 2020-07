A local resident struggles with his umbrella in heavy rain and strong wind caused by the Typhoon Lekima, the 9th typhoon of the year, in Shanghai, China, 10 August 2019. The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau upgraded the yellow rainstorm alert to orange at 2:20pm on Saturday, the second highest on China's four color-coded weather-warning system. Under the influence of typhoon Lekima, the maximum rainfall in the city's downtown, Jiading, Minhang, Fengxian districts and the Pudong New Area was expected to reach 60 to 80 millimeters per hour in the next six hours, the bureau warned. The bureau issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning on 1:50pm on Saturday.