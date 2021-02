Programarea pentru vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca se poate face cu 3 până la 20 de zile înainte, anunță CNCAV

epa09017843 A health worker prepares to administer a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Lady Reading Hospital MTI, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 17 February 2021. Pakistani authorities began administering the first batch of 500,000 Chinese SinoPharm vaccines donated by Beijing, as part of a phase-by-phase campaign prioritizing health workers. Recently, the country's health ministry revealed in a statement that Pakistan had also secured 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, of which 6-6.8 million doses will be available within the first quarter and the remaining in the second quarter of 2021. After witnessing a peak in coronavirus infections in June, Pakistan has registered a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB